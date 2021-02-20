Police looking for additional victims after rape arrest

GREENPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are searching for additional victims following the arrest of a Coxsackie man who they say sexually assaulted a child. Keener A. Mendez,18, was arrested for first degree rape and fourth degree stalking following a seven month investigation by New York State Police.

Mendez has been arraigned and remanded to the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is due to appear at Stockport town court on March 1.

The investigation remains ongoing and police say they are looking for others who may have been assaulted by Mendez.

Anyone with information possibly related to crimes committed by Mendez is asked to please contact the Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Livingston at (845) 677-7300