Police locate suspect involved in car chase, taken into custody

(NEWS10) — Police were in pursuit of a stolen car that had entered one town and crashed into a creek shortly after.

Police say, New York State Police were involved in the chase, after the driver reportedly sped through town and crashed into a creek behind the old Safelite on Sicker Road just before 7 p.m. Saturday evening.

Police say the suspect then fled into the woods where K-9 units were unsuccessful in tracking him. The Colonie Police Department deployed drones after 8 p.m. along with a New York State Police helicopter to help locate the suspect.

Officials say it only took four minutes for the drone, operated by Colonie Police Officers, to find the suspect. K-9 units were called back in to follow the location and lead officers directly to the suspect who had climbed up a tree.

Officials say the suspect was then taken into custody and turned over to New York State Police without incident.

