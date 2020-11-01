Police launch investigation after razor blade found in candy

COXSACKIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Coxsackie have launched an investigation after a razor blade was found inside a piece of Halloween candy. Coxsackie’s Mayor, Mark Evans, says the piece of candy was received by someone who was trick-or-treating in the village on October 31.

Officials are asking residents to check all candy thoroughly. If any tampered candy is found, or if anyone has any information that could help the investigation, they should contact Coxsackie police on 518-731-8121.

