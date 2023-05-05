LAKE KATRINE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A man is in custody following the investigation into the death of Anthony Roberts. Brian Roberts, 26, was arrested by the Ulster Police Department and is facing a murder charge.

According to police, officers were conducting a welfare check and located Anthony Roberts deceased in a residence on Main Street. Police say Roberts was the victim of a homicide. Investigators determined that Brian Roberts was the suspect and located him walking on Neighborhood Road a short time later.

He was taken into custody without incident. Roberts was arraigned and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.