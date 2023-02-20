JOHNSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Johnstown Police have arrested a man they say sexually assaulted a juvenile male on Saturday night. According to police, an officer on patrol observed suspicious activity in a parked vehicle on West Montgomery Street between John J. Lyman, Sr., 36, and the juvenile male.

An investigation determined that that a sexual assault had occurred. Lyman was arrested for charges of Rape, Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Lyman was remanded to the Fulton County Correctional Facility with no bail.