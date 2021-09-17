Police: Items in burglary recover handgun in Albany

by: Richard Roman

arrest police lights generic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the County sheriff arrest 25-year-old, Quameire Miller, following an investigation into a burglary, which occurred on New Scotland Road.

Miller, who is currently on parole for burglary, Police said is accused of breaking into a residence, stealing jewelry, electronic items, and a handgun.

A search warrant was executed at Miller’s residence in which items from the burglary were recovered Police said, he was taken into custody in the City of Troy

Police said Miller, is also wanted in connection with other incidents that occurred in the capital district, he was charged with Second-Degree Burglary (felony) and Fourth-Degree Grand Larceny (Felony).

Miller will be arraigned at the New Scotland Town Court Police said.

