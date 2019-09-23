Police investigating two overnight shootings in the city of Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police responded to two different shootings in the city early Monday morning.

The first shooting happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. at a home on Terrace Avenue. When officers arrived they found a 29-year-old male inside the home with a gunshot wound to his leg and also to his torso.

He was transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where he is currently being treated for what appear to be non-life threatening injuries according to Albany Police.

Just moments after receiving the call for Terrace Avenue, officers responded to the area of New Scotland Avenue and West Lawrence Street for reports of a man who had been shot.

When police arrived they found a 36-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the leg. The victim told officers that he was shot at a different location in the City of Albany.

He was also transported to Albany Medical Center Hospital where police say he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate, right now it’s not clear if the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.