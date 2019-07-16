Police investigating three overnight shootings in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are working to find out if three overnight shootings in the city are related.

The first happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday on the 100-block of Bradford Street. According to police, the victim was shot in the abdomen and walked himself into Albany Medical Center.

A similar scenario played out on on the 300 block of Second Street around 2 a.m. Tuesday. Officer Steve Smith, says a 24-year-old entered the Emergency Room at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The victim was admitted to the hospital. So far, no arrests have been made.

Another shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday night in the area of First and Quail Streets. Police said a 27-year-old male was shot in the torso and taken to Albany Med.

“As with any incident, we are really asking the community to come forward,” said Albany Police PIO Steve Smith. “We need people who have information about these types of incidents to not only talk to the police, but talk to anyone who may be influential in the community to get their information to the right people.”

So far, it’s not clear if all three shootings are related. Albany police have not yet any suspects and no arrests have been made.