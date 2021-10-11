Police investigating threat at Albany Jewish Community Center

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department is investigating a threat at the Albany Jewish Community Center. Police said the threat was received via email.

The building has been evacuated. Police warn everyone to stay away from the area.

Congressman Paul Tonko was supposed to hold an event at Albany JCC at 11 a.m. The event has since been moved to Tonko’s Albany office.

Police said more information will be released when it becomes available.