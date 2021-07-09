Police investigating stabbing in Rotterdam

News
Posted: / Updated:
STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720

STABBING_GENERIC_1280X720

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On July 9, at around 4 a.m., Rotterdam Police responded to a possible stabbing at 2558 Guilderland Ave.

Rotterdam Police said they received multiple 911 calls saying there was a male with stab wounds at 2558 Guilderland Ave.

When police showed up at the address there was no victim or persons on scene, but they did see a pool of blood in a nearby parking lot.

Rotterdam Police then contacted Ellis Hospital who later notified them that a 37-year-old male arrived at the emergency room with stab wounds. Police have confirmed that this is the victim of the incident.

No more information on the incident and Rotterdam Police is still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire