Police investigating South Pearl Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting incident that reportedly happened early Sunday morning on South Pearl Street.

Police say on Sunday around 3:00 a.m., officers responded to the area of South Pearl Street and Westerlo Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, officers determined that shots had been fired at that location and began to conduct an investigation.

In addition, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital told police that a 27-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to his leg and a 28-year-old woman walked in with a gunshot wound to her back. It was determined through the investigation that both were shot during the incident on South Pearl Street, police say.

Both victims are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

Fully anonymous tips can also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

