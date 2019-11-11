Police investigating shots fired incident at Putnam Place

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a shots fired incident at Putnam Place in Saratoga Springs early Sunday morning.

Police say officers, who were patrolling in the vicinity of the music/bar venue, heard a single gunshot come from inside the venue at around 2:30 a.m. This caused the crowd to exit the venue in mass.

Officers were not able to locate a victim or anyone responsible for firing the shot, but say a preliminary investigation confirmed the officers’ heard a gunshot.

Based on their investigation, police say there was some sort of physical altercation inside the venue prior to the shot being fired.

Surrounding police departments and hospitals were notified of a possible shooting victim case, but so far no one has been found.

The incident is believed to be isolated and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (518)-584-1800 or call (518)-584-TIPS to remain anonymous.