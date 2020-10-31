Police investigating Sherman Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly happened early Saturday morning on Sherman Street.

Police say on Saturday around 1:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Sherman Street and North Lake Avenue for reports of shots fired. Following the call, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital reportedly notified police that a 24-year-old man arrived at the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the back. Through the investigation, it was determined the victim was shot during an incident on the 200 block of Sherman Street.

Police say the victim is currently being treated at the hospital for what appears to be non-life threatening injuries. At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at (518)-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

