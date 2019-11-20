Police investigating serious crash on Route 30A in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating a serious crash on Route 30A between South Kingsboro Road and Harrison Street in Gloversville.

Police say when they arrived they found one vehicle on the roadway and another in a marshy area east of Route 30A.

One individual was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital with minor injuries. A second individual received serious injuries and was transported to Upstate Medical Center.

Motorists should expect delays in the area for the next several hours as police continue their investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at (518)-773-4513.