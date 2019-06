DUANESBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Schenectady County are investigating a serious crash between a car and motorcycle.

It happened at around 11 a.m. on Batter Street in Duanesburg.

Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on Batter Street as a car was making a turn onto the Indian Lookout property.

Both drivers were taken to Albany Medical Center.

No charges have been filed and the crash remains under investigation.