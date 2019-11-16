Police investigating Second Street shooting

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place Friday night.

Police say the incident happened on Second Street just before midnight. One man told police he heard what he thought were gunshots while inside his home. Moments later the man was injured by a cut to his arm from birdshot that had gone through his front window.

Police say the victim, 55, was treated on scene by medical personnel and taken to Albany Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips many also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling 1-833-ALB-TIPS, online at www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.