Police investigating school shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) — Houston police are responding to a shooting at a school in the southwest part of town on Friday afternoon.

Police tweeted that it received reports of an active shooting situation at the 4400 block of Anderson Road at Hiram Clarke, where the YES Prep Southwest Secondary School is located.

Police also said that one suspect is in custody and officers are searching the school for more suspects, if any, and the scene is still active.

UPDATE: There is one suspect in custody. Officers are searching the school for any other possible suspects at this time. Scene is still active. More information will be provided as it becomes available. #HouNews https://t.co/gva2FvQdom — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) October 1, 2021

As of 12:45 p.m., students were let out of classes at the school. Police have staged an area at West Fuqua and Hiram Clarke for parents to pick up their children. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said that parents should not go to the school to pick up their kids.

Law enforcement on scene. @houstonpolice lead agency. Staging area for parents: W. Fuqua @ Hiram Clark. DO NOT come to school. One suspect in custody. Law Enforcement still securing location. Identifying media staging area. @houstonpolice will provide updates from scene. #HouNews https://t.co/b8cMmjpeI4 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) October 1, 2021

The situation is still developing.