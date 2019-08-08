Police investigating robbery at Ritmo’s Barber Shop

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Albany Police Department is investigating a robbery at Ritmo’s Barber Shop on New Scotland Avenue.

Police say two unknown men entered the barbershop armed with what appeared to be a handgun and demanded cash from the register.

The men also forcibly stole money from customers inside. Police say all parties complied and the men fled the scene with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Department at (518)-462-8039.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online at www.capitalregioncrtimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.