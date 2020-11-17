Police investigating reported bomb threat at Target Distribution Center

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat was reported early Monday afternoon at the Target Distribution Center.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 12 p.m. to 1800 State Highway 5S in the Town of Florida for a reported bomb threat. Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Amsterdam Police Department were sent to investigate.

Additional K-9 Units from the Schenectady Police Department and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation by reportedly conducting specific searches with certified Bomb Dogs.

Police say they are working with Target officials on the ongoing investigation. No injuries were reported and Target employees later returned to work.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-853-5500 or (518)-736-1850.