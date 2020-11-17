Police investigating reported bomb threat at Target Distribution Center

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Signage is pictured at a Target store Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

FLORIDA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says a bomb threat was reported early Monday afternoon at the Target Distribution Center.

Police say they received a 911 call just after 12 p.m. to 1800 State Highway 5S in the Town of Florida for a reported bomb threat. Members of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the New York State Police and the Amsterdam Police Department were sent to investigate.

Additional K-9 Units from the Schenectady Police Department and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation by reportedly conducting specific searches with certified Bomb Dogs.

Police say they are working with Target officials on the ongoing investigation. No injuries were reported and Target employees later returned to work.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (518)-853-5500 or (518)-736-1850.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report