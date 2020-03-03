Police investigating hiker’s cause of death on Dix Mountain

KEENE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — When state police and forest rangers responded to a report of a hiker in distress on Dix Mountain at around 7:30 on Sunday, they determined he had died.

Police say Andrew J. Nichols, 21, of Glens Falls, had a serious medical issue and died while hiking the Dix Mountain Range.

Early on Monday, Nichols’ body went to Marcy Field, where the coroner officially pronounced him dead at 8:15 a.m.

From there, authorities sent the body to Champlain Valley Physician’s Hospital in Plattsburgh for an autopsy. Police say determining the cause of Nichols’ death depends on pending toxicology and histology reports.

