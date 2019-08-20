Police investigating hate crime at The Crossings

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Colonie Police are investigating a hate crime at The Crossings.

The incident happened Monday at around 5:30 p.m.

Police say a man, who claimed to be a member of law enforcement, made disparaging and life-threatening remarks to the victim and family based on their Muslim faith.

The man took off in a large white Mercedes Benz SUV with a small child.

Police say they are working on identifying the suspect through video surveillance, license plate readers, etc.

Anyone who recognizes the man should contact the Colonie Police Department at (518)-783-2744.

