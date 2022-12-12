FORESTPORT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State Police are currently investigating a drowning in the town of Forestport, after a man was reported missing on Friday. Police say Michael Ingersoll, 55, did not return home after leaving his home on an ATV Thursday night.

Police interviewed members of Ingersoll’s family, who told them he left his house on an ATV around 7:30 p.m. on December 8 and did not return home. Police say they were able to locate his ATV, which was overturned on a steep embankment near Little Woodhull Creek. Police say a search was conducted of the area for Ingersoll, but they were unable to locate him.

On December 10, the New York State Police Underwater Recovery Team conducted a search of the creek. Police say divers found the body of Ingersoll in the water, approximately one-half mile from where they located the ATV.

Police say an autopsy will be conducted to determine the official cause of death. They say evidence at the scene is consistent with a drowning, and there is no indication of any foul play. The investigation is still ongoing.