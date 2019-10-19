Police investigating fatal shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male has died after a shooting in Albany Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue.

A 26-year-old male has died, police said. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Confirmed shooting between First and Second Streets on Lexington Ave in Albany. More details to come. pic.twitter.com/XC2bZxcCoh — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) October 19, 2019

Three days ago, a 20-year-old was killed in a shooting one block away on in the area of Second and Judson Streets.

Ward 5 Councilman Jahmel Robinson said he’s spoken with Mayor Kathy

Sheehan on how to address crime. He said the consensus in the community is that crime is coming from outside in.