Police investigating fatal shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A male has died after a shooting in Albany Friday evening.

The shooting took place in the area of First Street and Lexington Avenue.

A 26-year-old male has died, police said. It is being investigated as a homicide.

Three days ago, a 20-year-old was killed in a shooting one block away on in the area of Second and Judson Streets.

Ward 5 Councilman Jahmel Robinson said he’s spoken with Mayor Kathy
Sheehan on how to address crime. He said the consensus in the community is that crime is coming from outside in.

