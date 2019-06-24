Police investigating fatal motorcycle crash in Fulton County

CAROGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on Route 10 in Caroga on Monday.

Police say the motorcyclist, Daniel G. Warner, 70, of Fort Plain and another vehicle driven by 82-year-old John A. Anderson of Caroga collided in the area of town hall and the Nathan Littauer Hospital Primary Care Center.

Warner was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Anderson was not injured in the crash.

John A. Anderson was issued a ticket for failure to yield right of way.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

