ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the city of Albany.

The crash took place in the area of Clinton Avenue and Dove Street Tuesday night.

Police said the motorcyclist, 43-year-old Jacob Bostick of Albany, collided with a vehicle at Clinton and Dove. The vehicle driver stopped immediately and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Clinton Avenue is going to be closed from Lark Street to Swan Street for several hours.