Police investigating fatal hit and run in the Town of Highlands

HIGHLANDS (News10) – State police are investigating a fatal hit and run in the town of Highlands.

On Tuesday evening, the Town of Highlands Police Department and State Troopers responded to a fatal hit and run motor vehicle accident that occurred on State Route 9W near the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

Police say the accident occurred when a tan or beige colored SUV traveling northbound attempted to make an illegal U-turn into the southbound lanes and struck a motorcycle who was unable to stop.

The motorcycle was operated by 62 year old George R. Guy. George Guy was ejected from his motorcycle and died at the scene. After the collision, the SUV fled the scene.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is being asked to contact the State Police in Middletown at 845.344.5300, reference case #9182887. Information that is provided may be kept confidential.