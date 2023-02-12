NYACK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are investigating a fatal crash in the village of Nyack on I-87. Police say the crash happened in the area of mile marker 17.6 between exits 11 and 12.

Police say their preliminary investigation determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was trying to get a disabled car off the road on the left shoulder, which was partially in the left lane. A 2017 Ram ProMaster cargo van was driving in the left lane when the unnamed driver rear-ended the Thruway Wrecker at a high speed.

Police say the wrecker was unoccupied at the time of the crash, but the driver of the Ram cargo van had sustained serious injuries. He was taken to Nyack Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police say no other injuries were reported.

The Troop T Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit, BCI and Collision Reconstruction Unit, and Thruway Traffic Safety assisted state police on the scene. The investigation is ongoing.