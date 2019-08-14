Police investigating death of infant in Gloversville

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department is investigating the death of an infant at an apartment on Union Street.

Police responded to the apartment just after 2 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive infant who was not breathing.

Police say the infant was transported to Nathan Littauer Hospital where the child was pronounced dead.

Members of the Gloversville Police Department Detective Division were contacted and began an investigation into the child’s death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police say there is no threat to the public.