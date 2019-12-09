Police investigating Clifton Park home invasion report

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police Department is investigating a report of a Sunday night home invasion on Englemore Road.

Police say the residents opened their front door after their dogs had started barking, only to be faced with a male suspect with a handgun. The man demanded cash, which the residents handed over. He then fled the scene, and nobody was reported injured.

The suspect was described as a 5′-11″ white male wearing a camoflauge hunting jacket, dark pants and a backpack, police say.

Authorities believe the victims may have been specifically targeted, and do not believe the public to be in danger, but remind residents to be cautious when encountering strangers on their property.

“Keep doors and windows locked, and valuables out of sight,” police said in a release. “Do not open the door if you don’t know the person on the other side.”

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call police in Clifton Park at (518) 383-8583.