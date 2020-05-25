Police investigating another shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Investigators were on the scene of a shooting in a residential neighborhood late Monday morning.

Officers say they responded to a report of shots fired on Colonie Street east of Lark Street at approximately 12:40 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Not long after that call, police say they received a call from an ambulance in a neighboring jurisdiction who said they were flagged down in the area of Clinton Avenue and Henry Johnson Boulevard. The man turned out to be the same person who was shot on Colonie Street.

The 30-year-old sustained multiple non-life threatening gunshot wounds to the torso and is currently being treated at Albany Medical Center Hospital.

It’s the second Memorial Day Weekend shooting in Albany. Two teenagers were shot Saturday night on Thornton Sreet. A 17-year-old was shot in the leg and an 18-year-old was hit in the arm.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

LATEST STORIES