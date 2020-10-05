Police investigating Albany shots fired incident

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after shots were fired on Albany’s First Street late on Sunday. Evidence was recovered from the scene and no injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

