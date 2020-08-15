Police investigating Albany shots fired incident, man treated for gunshot wound

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police in Albany are investigating after shots were fired on the 100 block of Third Avenue at around 9 p.m. on Friday.

Shortly after the call, a 25-year-old man arrived at Albany Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm. He is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe the man may have been injured during the shots fired incident on Third Avenue.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

LATEST STORIES