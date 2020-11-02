Police investigating after woman stabbed in Watervliet

WATERVLIET, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after a woman was stabbed in Watervliet on Sunday evening. Officers responded to the Edwin Joslin Apartments shortly after 7 p.m., but the suspect had already fled the scene.

Watervliet police say the suspect and victim knew each other and they do not believe there is any danger to the public at this time. They are working with other law enforcement agencies and actively searching for someone for questioning in connection with the stabbing.

The victim’s injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Anyone with information should call Watervliet Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit on 518-270-3837, or submit a tip anonymously to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.

