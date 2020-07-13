Police investigating after violent weekend in the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Several shots fired investigations, including one homicide are in place in Albany, Schenectady and Troy after a violent weekend in the Capital Region.
Saturday July 11
- A shooting incident in the area of Grand Street and Ash Grove Place occurred at about 3:15 a.m. on Saturday. Officers found a 31-year-old man with gunshot wounds to the torso, he was later pronounced dead at the hospital. That incident is being investigated as a homicide by Albany Police.
- At around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to the 300 block of Second Street between North Lake Avenue and Judson Street for reports of a shooting. Once on scene, officers found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police say the man was treated on scene by emergency personnel and taken to Albany Med where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
- Also in Albany on Saturday evening, a vehicle was found with its windows blown out on Trinity Terrace, but no victims were located on scene.
- The Troy Police Department is investigating shots fired Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. Officers heard what sounded like gunfire in the area of 7th Avenue and Swift Street. Officers reportedly spoke with some neighbors in the area and received some information that they say may be helpful to the investigation. A car was hit as a result of the gunfire but no injuries were reported.
Sunday July 12
- Schenectady Police are investigating an alleged shooting in the area of Hamilton Street around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday. One person was shot in the foot and is reportedly in stable condition.
- Albany police are investigating a Sunday night shooting that happened on New Hope Terrace near Jennings Drive. Officers responded to the scene of the reported shooting at around 7:30 p.m. They found two men, 18 and 20, with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.
All incidents remain under investigation. Police would like to encourage anyone with information to give them a call.
- Albany Police: (518) 462-8039
- Schenectady Police: (518) 630-0911
- Troy Police: (518)-270-4426.
