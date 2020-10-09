Police investigating after up to $17,000 worth of hemp plants stolen

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police are investigating after thousands of dollars worth of hemp plants were stolen from a farm near Mayfield. The plants, which are worth an estimated $11,000 to $17,000, went missing on September 18.

Officers believe the suspects were stealing marijuana plants, which are related to hemp, to process and then sell as the drug.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the sale of “fake” marijuana, most likely in the Mayfield, Gloversville, Amsterdam area, is asked to contact (518) 630-1700.

