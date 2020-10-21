Police investigating after ‘suspicious substance’ mailed to Chatham Court

CHATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – State Police and the Village of Chatham Police Department are investigating after a letter containing a suspicious substance was mailed to the Village of Chatham Court. The building was isolated on Wednesday morning as County and State Hazardous Materials teams investigated.
Hazardous material technicians later determined the powder to be non-hazardous.
State Police say no one has reported ill effects as a result of the letter so far. The investigation is ongoing.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.
