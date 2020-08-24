Police investigating after shots fired in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of Ninth Street and People’s Avenue, Troy. Officers believe no one was injured in the incident, which took place shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday.

A number of shell casings were discovered at the scene.

If anyone has additional information about the incident, call Troy Police on (518)-270-4411 or submit an anonymous tip here.

LATEST STORIES