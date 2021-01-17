Police investigating after man shot in Albany

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police in Albany are investigating after a man was shot in the foot on Sunday afternoon. A 43-year-old man walked into the emergency department of Albany Medical Center with the wound at around 5:50 p.m. police say.

The victim later told officers he received the injury while in the area of Lexington Avenue and Sherman Street.

At this time the investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.