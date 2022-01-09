Police investigating a shooting in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Troy Police Department is investigating a report of a shooting that happened around 8:15 p.m., on Fifth Avenue and Rensselear Street. Police say a man was discovered with a gunshot wound.

According to police, they responded to an address on the 2000-block of Fifth Avenue, where the man had sustained a gunshot wound. The man has been transported to Albany Medical Center to be treated for his injury. No further information is available on his condition police say.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Stick with NEWS10 as this story develops.

