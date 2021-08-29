Police investigate two separate shooting incidents which left six men with gunshot wounds in Albany

by: Richard Roman

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, August 28, around 10:40 p.m., Police responded to an area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Boulevard for reports of shots fired.

Police said they responded to an area of Sherman Street and Henry Johnson Blvd., and discover shots had been fired near that location, where Police found a 46-year-old man in 100 block of Elk Street, with a gunshot wound to the hand.

In additon Police said a call shorlty after in the area of Hudson Avenue and Henry Johnson Blvd, a 42-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the torso, where he was treated at the scene by EMS, and transported to Albany Medical Center.

Staff from Albany Medical Center also notified police that two men, ages 17 and 25, entered the emergency room with a gunshot wounds. The 17-year-old sustained a gunshot wound to the upper leg and the 25-year-old to his back. Subsequenlty, a 48-year-old man walked into Albany Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

At this time, their injuries all appear to be nonlife threatening, Police said.

Albany Police said through its investigation, it was determined that all five men were shot during the incident on Sherman Street near Henry Johnson Boulevard.

A call of a separate shooting incident occurred in the area of Grand Street and Madison Avenue, on Sunday, August 29, around 12 a.m., where Police said evidence was consistent with gunshots fired.

Shortly after, staff from Albany Medical Center Hospital notified police that a 31-year-old man entered the emergency room with a gunshot wound to the torso and his ankle.

At this time both incidents remain under investigation, it is unknown if they are connected Police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.

100% anonymous tips may also be submitted online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers by visiting www.capitalregioncrimestoppers.com or by downloading the free P3 Tips mobile app.

