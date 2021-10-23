Police investigate social media threats to Schenectady Middle School

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday. October 23, Schenectady Police have been made aware of circulating social media threats towards students and faculty at Oneida Middle School. Detectives from the ‘Youth Aid Bureau’ are actively investigating threats made on a social media platform for plans of a shooting at the Middle School.

Schenectady Schools officials have responded on social media concerning the incident, alerting parents and students they have contacted the Schenectady Police.

“There is a threat, directly at one of our schools, circulation on social media. We take all threats seriously and have contacted the police. Local and State Police are investigating,” said Schenectady Schools official.

If anyone has any information, please contact Schenectady Police Youth Aid Bureau at (518) 382-5642 or dispatch at (518) 630-0911. No further information is available at this time by the police.