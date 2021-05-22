Police investigate shooting on Grand Street

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany Police are investigating a shooting on Grand Street.

The victim of the shooting is expected to survive.

According to Albany Police, the shooting happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Grand Street and Van Zandt Street.

When police arrived at the scene they found the 26-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The male victim was taken to Albany Med, his injuries were not life-threatening. No arrests have been made yet. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039 or submit an anonymous tip online to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.