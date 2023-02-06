GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are looking into a shooting incident that occurred around 10:10 p.m. on Sunday. in the area of Kingsboro Avenue. According to the police, a Johnstown home was damaged by gunfire, which led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the house occupants attempted to follow the vehicle they suspected the gunfire originated from but were reportedly shot at. The suspected vehicle was located at a residence on Mills Road.

New York State Police and the Gloversville Police Department secured the area and removed multiple people after a brief standoff. Investigations into the shooting are ongoing, but police say there is no known threat to the public.