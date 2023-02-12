TROY, N.Y. — On Sunday at around 12:30 a.m., Troy Police responded to a report of a shooting on 5th Avenue in the area of 118th Street. Police located the victim who had been shot in the arm.

The victim was provided aid but declined to tell police his identity or any information regarding the incident. He was transported to a local area hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Troy Police at (518) 270-4421 or online at troypd.org.