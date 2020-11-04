Police investigate shooting in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany police are investigating a shooting that happened on Livingston Avenue. The shooting happened on November 4 at 4:00 PM.
According to officers, they arrived at Livingston Avenue and Ontario Street and learned that a 38-year-old man had sustained a single gunshot wound to the upper leg during a fight. The victim in the shooting had been transported to St. Peter’s Hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing, anyone with information is asked to call the Albany Police Detective Division at 518-462-8039.
Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Capital Region Crime Stoppers online.
