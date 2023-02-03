NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Thursday night, the Niskayuna Police Department received a report of a man who had been shot at the Hillcrest Village Apartments. Responding officers located an adult male who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to the Albany Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigations are ongoing and there are currently no suspects in custody. It does not appear to be a random incident.

The Niskayuna Police Department Detective Division asks anyone with information pertaining to this incident to contact them. Niskayuna Police can be reached at (518) 630-0911.