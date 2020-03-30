Live Now
Police investigate homicide in Saugerties

SAUGERTIES, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Saugerties Police are investigating a homicide. They say the body of a 58-year-old male with multiple stab wounds was found Sunday morning. It happened on Old Kings Highway in Katsbaan.

Police say the suspect was also found dead and they believe it is an isolated incident.

“I want to ensure to all of our residents, that this is an isolated incident and there is no danger to public safety,” said Chief Joseph Sinagra.

