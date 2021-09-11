Police investigate Gloversville man struck by a vehicle

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 10:31 a.m., Gloversville Police responded to the area of East State Street, and Maple Avenue, of a report of a motor vehicle, striking a pedestrian.

Police said an adult man was discovered on the side of the road who had been struck by a passing vehicle, taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Detective Division responded to the scene of East State Street, which was closed for several hours while the incident was being investigated.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Gloversville Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident, which further details will be released.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19