Police investigate Gloversville man struck by a vehicle

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, around 10:31 a.m., Gloversville Police responded to the area of East State Street, and Maple Avenue, of a report of a motor vehicle, striking a pedestrian.

Police said an adult man was discovered on the side of the road who had been struck by a passing vehicle, taken to Nathan Littauer Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

Detective Division responded to the scene of East State Street, which was closed for several hours while the incident was being investigated.

Members of the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by Gloversville Police are conducting an ongoing investigation into the cause of the accident, which further details will be released.