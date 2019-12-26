Police investigate fight that broke out on Christmas Eve inside Crossgates Mall

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Guilderland Police Department is investigating a fight that broke out on Christmas Eve inside the ‘Beef Jerky Outlet’ store at Crossgates Mall, Deputy Chief Curtis Cox said.

Cox said the Guilderland Police Department mall subdivision responded to the scene quickly but were not in the area of the mall when the fight started.

The fight was caught on camera and posted on Tuesday at around 4:11 p.m. to Twitter by user GlockRivers, where it quickly went viral.

SHIT JUST GOT ACTIVE AT THE MALL pic.twitter.com/VeoSrRuuE2 — GLOCK (@GlockRivers) December 24, 2019

