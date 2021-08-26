Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of New Baltimore

News

by: Richard Roman

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash

Fatal Crash generic

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 24, Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m., Coxsackie State Police respond to a fatal motorcycle collision.

Tyler Lane, 33, of New Baltimore, was traveling north on State Route 9W when his 2006 Harley Davidson lost control and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, that was traveling in the southbound lane, according to police.

Police say Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Silverado was transported to Albany Medical Center for minor injuries.

This investigation is ongoing.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
BACKPACK GIVEAWAY_2021_WEB FSG
TRANSITION OF POWER_WEB

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire