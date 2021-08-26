Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in town of New Baltimore

NEW BALTIMORE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On August 24, Tuesday, around 8:45 p.m., Coxsackie State Police respond to a fatal motorcycle collision.
Tyler Lane, 33, of New Baltimore, was traveling north on State Route 9W when his 2006 Harley Davidson lost control and struck a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, that was traveling in the southbound lane, according to police.
Police say Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. The operator of the Silverado was transported to Albany Medical Center for minor injuries.
This investigation is ongoing.
